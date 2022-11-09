Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 9, 2022

Foreign ministry: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine given current realities.

November 9, 2022 6:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, also accused the U.S. of pressuring Moscow and being involved in the war in Ukraine, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported. 

The statement on Russia's readiness for negotiations comes amid its announcement that it is withdrawing from northern Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, because it is impossible to defend the territory. 

On Nov. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that he was ready to hold negotiations only if Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territories and pays reparations, and if all those involved in Russia's war crimes in Ukraine are punished. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok