Friday, March 24, 2023

Foreign Ministry initiates sanctions against far-right Romanian politician

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 2:45 pm
The Foreign Ministry has initiatied sanctions against a far-right Romanian politician for proposing to annex part of southwestern Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported on March 24.

Far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă called for annexing southwestern Ukraine to "restore the cultural identity of the Romanian population." This would include Chernivtsi Oblast, parts of Odesa Oblast, and Snake Island, according to Romanian media.

"(This is) a classic example of the methodology of Russian revanchism. We strongly condemn the attempt to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine, to undermine the spirit of good neighborliness between Ukraine and Romania," Nikolenko wrote.

According to Nikolenko, the decision to sanction Șoșoacă was made because her comments posed a threat to national security.

In July 2022, ex-Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev made a Telegram post which included a map of a "conquered and divided" Ukraine depicting Chernivtsi and Vinnystia oblasts as part of Romania.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

