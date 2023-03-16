Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Foreign Minister asks ICC to investigate alleged execution of Ukrainian POW

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 10:30 pm
Share

Foreign Minister asks ICC to investigate alleged execution of Ukrainian POWA view of an empty road between partially damaged residential buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Febю 24, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 6 asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Earlier in the day, a video was shared online in which an unarmed man in a military uniform with a Ukrainian flag on it appears to be shot dead after saying "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)," a Ukrainian national salute. 

The video sparked nationwide outrage, with many public figures, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning what they believe to be the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. 

The source of the video is unknown, but it has been widely shared online. Neither the man who is shot in the video nor the shooters have been identified. Those who shot the man are not visible in the frame. 

Kuleba called the video "horrific," adding that "it's imperative (the ICC) launches an immediate investigation into this heinous war crime."

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Ukraine launched an official investigation into the alleged summary execution of an unarmed prisoner. The Security Service will carry out the investigation.

"Even war has rules. There are norms of international law that are systematically neglected by the criminal Russian regime. Sooner or later, the crime will be punished. All those involved will be held accountable," Kostin said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK