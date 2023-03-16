Foreign Minister asks ICC to investigate alleged execution of Ukrainian POW

A view of an empty road between partially damaged residential buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Febю 24, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 6 asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Earlier in the day, a video was shared online in which an unarmed man in a military uniform with a Ukrainian flag on it appears to be shot dead after saying "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)," a Ukrainian national salute.

The video sparked nationwide outrage, with many public figures, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning what they believe to be the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The source of the video is unknown, but it has been widely shared online. Neither the man who is shot in the video nor the shooters have been identified. Those who shot the man are not visible in the frame.

Kuleba called the video "horrific," adding that "it's imperative (the ICC) launches an immediate investigation into this heinous war crime."

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Ukraine launched an official investigation into the alleged summary execution of an unarmed prisoner. The Security Service will carry out the investigation.

"Even war has rules. There are norms of international law that are systematically neglected by the criminal Russian regime. Sooner or later, the crime will be punished. All those involved will be held accountable," Kostin said.