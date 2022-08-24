Forbes: Ukraine has destroyed Russian military equipment worth $16.6 billion since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 5:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In six months of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia has lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion, excluding missiles, according to Forbes. The most significant loss of the Russian army was the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser on April 14, worth $750 million.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us