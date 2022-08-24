Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Forbes: Ukraine has destroyed Russian military equipment worth $16.6 billion since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022
In six months of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia has lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion, excluding missiles, according to Forbes. The most significant loss of the Russian army was the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser on April 14, worth $750 million.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
