Fire reported at Russian propaganda channel in Moscow
March 11, 2023 9:10 pm
A fire broke out on March 11 at the Moscow office of Spas, a church-funded propaganda TV channel, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
No casualties were reported.
Spas is owned by the Russian Orthodox Church and focuses on promoting the church's agenda.
Over the past year, the number of large-scale fires has increased in Russia.
Among other places, fires have occurred at oil facilities in Siberia, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk; large shopping centers in Moscow and Moscow Oblast, a thermal power plant in Perm, and warehouses in Vladivostok, Moscow, and Volgograd.
