Thursday, March 16, 2023

Fire reported at Russian propaganda channel in Moscow

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 9:10 pm
A fire broke out on March 11 at the Moscow office of Spas, a church-funded propaganda TV channel, Russian state news agency TASS reported

No casualties were reported. 

Spas is owned by the Russian Orthodox Church and focuses on promoting the church's agenda. 

Over the past year, the number of large-scale fires has increased in Russia. 

Among other places, fires have occurred at oil facilities in Siberia, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk; large shopping centers in Moscow and Moscow Oblast, a thermal power plant in Perm, and warehouses in Vladivostok, Moscow, and Volgograd. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

