Finland to give 3 additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Finland has pledged three more Leopard 2 tanks from its arsenal to Ukraine, bringing the total to six, MTV Uutiset reported on March 23.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen also confirmed that Ukraine had approached Finland's Defense Ministry about supplying F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Kaikkonen said that Finland "will respond to this query in due time," as cited by MTV Uutiset.

The transfer is part of Finland's 14th defense aid package to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Finland will also provide Ukraine with training relating to the use and maintenance of the tanks.