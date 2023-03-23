Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Finland to give 3 additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 4:16 pm
Finland has pledged three more Leopard 2 tanks from its arsenal to Ukraine, bringing the total to six, MTV Uutiset reported on March 23. 

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen also confirmed that Ukraine had approached Finland's Defense Ministry about supplying F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets. 

Kaikkonen said that Finland "will respond to this query in due time," as cited by MTV Uutiset.

The transfer is part of Finland's 14th defense aid package to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Finland will also provide Ukraine with training relating to the use and maintenance of the tanks. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

