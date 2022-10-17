Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 6:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Finnish government made the announcement on Sept. 30, cutting off the last easily accessible route for Russians with Schengen tourist visas into Europe. “The entry of Russian citizens in tourist purposes into Finland endangers Finland’s international relations,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at a conference. Finland also cited Russia’s full-scale war, its sham “referendums” in Ukraine, and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as reasons for its decision. Earlier this month, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland imposed entry restrictions for Russian citizens.

