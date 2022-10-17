Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalFinancial Times: Ukrainian troops report Starlink outages, hindering counteroffensive

This item is part of our running news digest

October 7, 2022 9:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian troops have encountered issues with their Starlink communication devices on the frontline, leading to a “catastrophic” loss in communication, reports the Financial Times, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials. The outages were reported in eastern and southern Ukraine, especially in Russian-occupied parts, where Kyiv is conducting its counter-offensive.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok