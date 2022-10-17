Financial Times: Ukrainian troops report Starlink outages, hindering counteroffensive
This item is part of our running news digest
October 7, 2022 9:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian troops have encountered issues with their Starlink communication devices on the frontline, leading to a “catastrophic” loss in communication, reports the Financial Times, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials. The outages were reported in eastern and southern Ukraine, especially in Russian-occupied parts, where Kyiv is conducting its counter-offensive.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.