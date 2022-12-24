Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ex-CEO of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Rogozin reportedly injured in Donetsk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 2:36 am
Share

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos ex-CEO Dmitry Rogozin was wounded by an artillery hit in Russian-occupied Donetsk on Dec. 21, his aide reportedly told Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti. He was staying with a group of military advisers when their hotel came under fire. "Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in the back and was hospitalized. There is no threat to his life. The people accompanying him also suffered various injuries," the aide said. 

Russian independent news outlet SOTA, however, said that Rogozin was wounded in one of the Donetsk city restaurants where he was celebrating his birthday. According to SOTA, Vitaliy Khotsenko, a leader of Moscow-installed proxies in Donetsk was injured, while his bodyguard and another person were killed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK