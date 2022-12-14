Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Czech Republic recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2022 12:53 AM 1 min read
On Dec. 14, the Czech Parliament recognized Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision of the Czech Senate: "I am grateful to my Czech friends for affirming the truth and restoring historical justice. Punishment for all past and present crimes of Russia is inevitable," he said in a tweet.

In November, the parliaments of Romania, Ireland, Moldova, and Germany recognized Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians. Ukraine has been fighting to get Holodomor recognized as an act of genocide internationally. So far, 20 countries have recognized Holodomor as such.

Ukraine annually commemorates the Holodomor victims on the fourth Saturday of November.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
