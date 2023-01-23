Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 23, 2023

Reuters: EU approves 542 million euro military aid package to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 23, 2023 6:07 pm
The European Union on Jan. 23 approved another 500 million euro military aid package to Ukraine, along with an additional 45 million euros earmarked for non-lethal equipment for the EU's training mission in the country, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

This is the EU's seventh tranche of military assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have pledged billions in support but Berlin has yet to approve the transfer of German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, facing increasing pressure to do so. 

