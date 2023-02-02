Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Police: Over 5,000 civilians still in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 12:42 am
At least 5,990 civilians, including 200 children, are still living in the front-line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, local law enforcement reported.

“Despite the damaged police department, the regular unit, investigative and operational teams, and “White Angels” (evacuation group) continue to work in the city 24/7,” the statement reads. Russian regular forces, along with Kremlin-controlled private mercenary Wager Group, have been attempting to capture Bakhmut for months as Russia tries to consolidate its grip over the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, half of which it currently controls.

Russia has attacked Bakhmut continuously for over five months to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. Capturing Bakhmut would allow Russia to disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines in the area and open up a main road leading to the two key Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

