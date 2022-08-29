Die Welt: German gas reserves at 82% capacity
August 29, 2022 3:57 am
Despite reduced delivery volumes from Russia, the German Economic and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck says natural gas storage facilities in Germany will reach 85% capacity by early September, writes Die Welt.
