externalDie Welt: German gas reserves at 82% capacity

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 3:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Despite reduced delivery volumes from Russia, the German Economic and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck says natural gas storage facilities in Germany will reach 85% capacity by early September, writes Die Welt. 

