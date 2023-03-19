Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Defense Ministry denies "fakes and myths" about mobilization of women in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 9:47 pm
Ukraine is not forcibly mobilizing women, contrary to any rumors spread through Russian Telegram channels, according to a March 18 statement by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Maliar said that women will not face compulsory mobilization, even to serve as medics. 

"Kremlin propaganda continues to spread fakes and myths," said Maliar, "using manipulated facts to influence Ukrainian society."

She reiterated that draft notices will not come through the popular e-governance app Diia.

Earlier, Maliar made a statement denying that mobilized Ukrainians are thrown into the front line without preparation, in response to news reports about poorly prepared and equipped Ukrainian units in Bakhmut.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

