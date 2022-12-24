Death toll of Russian missile attack at residential building in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
December 17, 2022 2:46 pm
Five people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a 1-year-old son, in Russia's Dec. 16 missile attack on the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Twelve were wounded, including four children.
Russia launched a mass missile strike against Ukraine, firing 98 cruise missiles on Dec. 16.
Ukraine's air defense downed at least 60 of them. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Russia's large-scale missile strikes, targetting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.
