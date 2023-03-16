Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Danilov: Russia burning through decades of weapon supplies

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 4:52 pm
Share

Danilov 6Oleksii Danilov, the National Security and Defense Council's Secretary, speaks with the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 30 (Danilo Pavlov)

Russia is quickly going through decades of weapon stockpiles, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Twitter on March 11.

Danilov said that Russia expected to fight a quick blitzkrieg operation after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but that is not what happened.

The official added that Russia's "corrupt economy" was incapable of supplying its front-line needs and now needs external assistance “as a matter of primary importance.”

In the opening days of the full-scale invasion, Russia tried to assault Kyiv to quickly seize control of the Ukrainian government. Instead, it became bogged down in a prolonged and bloody all-out assault against a determined defender supplied with advanced Western weapons.

There have been multiple reports about Russia’s dwindling stockpiles of modern vehicles, ammunition, and long-range advanced precision missiles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK