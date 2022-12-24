CNN: Zelensky already on his way to Washington

President Volodymyr Zelensky is already on his way to Washington, two separate sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

Zelensky is reportedly preparing to visit Washington on Dec. 21 to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

This will be his first overseas trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The visit comes as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine and is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.