Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalCNN: US to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment at American military hospital in Germany

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 3:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved to treat injured Ukrainian troops at a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, CNN reports on July 26 citing a memo confirmed by two U.S. defense officials. At least 18 Ukrainian soldiers may be treated at Landstuhl although it reportedly has yet to treat any Ukrainian soldiers. The directive aims to speed up medical aid in instances where no other nearby medical facility exists or is available. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok