Saturday, December 24, 2022

CNN: US Senate passes defense bill with $800 million in aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 4:53 am
The U.S. Senate passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a record $858 billion in military spending, including an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine. 

The legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 83-11 and is now expected to be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

