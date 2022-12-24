CNN: US Senate passes defense bill with $800 million in aid to Ukraine
December 16, 2022 4:53 am
The U.S. Senate passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a record $858 billion in military spending, including an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
The legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 83-11 and is now expected to be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.
