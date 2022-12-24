Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

CNN: US considers significantly expanding training of Ukrainian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 1:57 am
The U.S. is considering expanding its training of Ukrainian soldiers to include a larger number of soldiers in more comprehensive trainings, CNN reported, citing multiple U.S. officials. 

The expansion in training would include instructing 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers monthly at a U.S. base in Germany. The U.S. military has thus far trained around 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, mainly on how to use specific weapons systems. 

If the Biden Administration adopts the proposal, it will lead to an increase not only in the number of Ukrainian soldiers the U.S. military trains, but the type of training soldiers receive, including more sophisticated battlefield tactics. The proposal is currently under review by the administration, CNN reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

