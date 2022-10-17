Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
CNN: Germany announces new weapon deliveries to Ukraine

October 9, 2022 12:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The weapons package provided to Ukraine by Germany will include the IRIS-T air defense system and 100 tanks from Greece and Slovakia. 

“We live in serious times, and in such times, it is also important to know where we have gaps in defense,” said Germany Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Oct. 8. “The air defense is one such area where it is urgent to act.”

