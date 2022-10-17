CNN: Germany announces new weapon deliveries to Ukraine
October 9, 2022 12:31 am
The weapons package provided to Ukraine by Germany will include the IRIS-T air defense system and 100 tanks from Greece and Slovakia.
“We live in serious times, and in such times, it is also important to know where we have gaps in defense,” said Germany Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Oct. 8. “The air defense is one such area where it is urgent to act.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.