CNN: Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks ‘deliberate act of sabotage'
This item is part of our running news digest
September 30, 2022 11:02 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of “pumping out disinformation and lies” regarding the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. While he did not specifically blame Russia, Biden said at “the appropriate moment when things calm down, we’re gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.