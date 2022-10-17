Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 11:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of “pumping out disinformation and lies” regarding the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. While he did not specifically blame Russia, Biden said at “the appropriate moment when things calm down, we’re gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
