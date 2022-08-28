Chernihiv patrol police detain Russian collaborator
August 28, 2022 8:10 am
A man was detained while taking photos of a local school and its storage facilities. His mobile phone had an installed app which the man had been using to share photos of certain institutions with exact locations for money.
