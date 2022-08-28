Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 28, 2022

externalChernihiv patrol police detain Russian collaborator

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 8:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A man was detained while taking photos of a local school and its storage facilities. His mobile phone had an installed app which the man had been using to share photos of certain institutions with exact locations for money. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok