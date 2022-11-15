Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Canadian volunteer killed in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 3:57 am
Joseph Hildebrand, a 33-year-old farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada who had served in Afghanistan, was killed while on a combat mission near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, according to his family members, CBC reports

The family said surviving soldiers called to tell them they are currently guarding the bodies of nine out of the 12 men on the mission who were killed until they can be extracted from hostile territory.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
