Canadian volunteer killed in Donetsk Oblast
November 15, 2022 3:57 am
Joseph Hildebrand, a 33-year-old farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada who had served in Afghanistan, was killed while on a combat mission near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, according to his family members, CBC reports.
The family said surviving soldiers called to tell them they are currently guarding the bodies of nine out of the 12 men on the mission who were killed until they can be extracted from hostile territory.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.