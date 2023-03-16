Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Canada to transfer artillery, air defense ammunition to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 10:30 pm
Share

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on March 15 that Canada would provide Ukraine with more ammunition and anti-aircraft defense following the tenth Ramstein format meeting. 

Additionally, Canada has already started the shipments of Leopard 2 tanks that were pledged in February, Anand said. 

Ottawa's latest aid package includes 8,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles.

According to Anand, the tank training rounds will be used for Leopard 1 tanks given to Ukraine by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Canada has pledged a total of 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with four of them already in Poland for training exercises. The remaining tanks, along with other weapons, are expected to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks," according to a government press release. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK