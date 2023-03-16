Canada to transfer artillery, air defense ammunition to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on March 15 that Canada would provide Ukraine with more ammunition and anti-aircraft defense following the tenth Ramstein format meeting.

Additionally, Canada has already started the shipments of Leopard 2 tanks that were pledged in February, Anand said.

Ottawa's latest aid package includes 8,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles.

According to Anand, the tank training rounds will be used for Leopard 1 tanks given to Ukraine by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Canada has pledged a total of 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with four of them already in Poland for training exercises. The remaining tanks, along with other weapons, are expected to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks," according to a government press release.