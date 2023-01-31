Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces plan concentrated assault near Pavlivka, Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 9:49 am
Russia is preparing another concentrated assault around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar, located 50 km southwest of Donetsk, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry. 

Russia launched an unsuccessful assault in the same area in November 2022 with the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade. 

According to the report, remnants of the 155th are involved in the planned assault and have advanced approximately several hundred meters beyond the established front line of the Kashlahach River.

British intelligence believes that the Russians plan to use this offensive to divert Ukrainian resources from Bakhmut, which has become a key strategic battle point with heavy fighting in recent months. However, the report also suggests that Russia is unlikely to have enough uncommitted troops to achieve significant breakthroughs.

