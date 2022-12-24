Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Border Guard Service: No signs of troops, military equipment movements in Belarus toward Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 5:18 pm
The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service sees no signs of troops and military equipment transfers in Belarus toward the border with Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson, said on national TV, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

“The situation along the border with Belarus remains fully under control,” Demchenko said, adding that Belarus is nonetheless strengthening its border with Ukraine.

Ukraine is increasing surveillance of Belaruian territory as Russian and Belarussian troops are conducting joint drills.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview with the New York Times that Russia has tried to stir panic among the Ukrainian army by loading its soldiers on trains that bring them toward Belarus’s border with Ukraine.

Budanov said the threat of a renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus still cannot be ruled out.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the defense of borders with Belarus remained among Ukraine’s top priorities.

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression by letting Russian troops use its territory to attack Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
