Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Blinken, Borrell condemn Russia's latest mass missile attack against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 12:02 am
Share

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he “strongly condemns renewed criminal attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” following Russia’s latest deadly attack that resulted in power outages across Ukraine and in Moldova on Nov. 23.

“Depriving millions of electricity, water, and heating during winter is cruel and inhuman. The EU's support to Ukraine and Moldova continues unabated,” Borrell said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that “millions across Ukraine took shelter as Russia again rained down missiles today.”

"Continued attacks on infrastructure are designed to keep Ukraine’s civilians cold and in the dark. These appalling tactics won't break the resolve of Ukraine and its partners," Blinken wrote.

Earlier in the day, the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, and France also made statements condemning Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine.

The deadly Nov. 23 attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. 

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that three multistoried residential buildings were also hit on Nov. 23, killing 10 people.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary goals. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK