Blinken, Borrell condemn Russia's latest mass missile attack against Ukraine

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he “strongly condemns renewed criminal attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” following Russia’s latest deadly attack that resulted in power outages across Ukraine and in Moldova on Nov. 23.

“Depriving millions of electricity, water, and heating during winter is cruel and inhuman. The EU's support to Ukraine and Moldova continues unabated,” Borrell said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that “millions across Ukraine took shelter as Russia again rained down missiles today.”

"Continued attacks on infrastructure are designed to keep Ukraine’s civilians cold and in the dark. These appalling tactics won't break the resolve of Ukraine and its partners," Blinken wrote.

Earlier in the day, the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, and France also made statements condemning Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine.

The deadly Nov. 23 attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that three multistoried residential buildings were also hit on Nov. 23, killing 10 people.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary goals. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

