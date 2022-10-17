Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBiden says Russia violates UN charter

This item is part of our running news digest

September 21, 2022 8:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's recent announcement of mobilization and new nuclear threats, accusing Russia of "extremely significant" violations of the U.N. charter. "This world should see these outrageous acts for what they are," he said during remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Biden vowed to stand with Ukraine, adding that U.N. members must be united against Russia's war.

