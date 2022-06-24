Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBerlin bans Ukrainian flag, symbols on May 8-9.

May 7, 2022 12:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian activists planned to hold a peaceful rally in Berlin and commemorate the victims of World War II, which killed millions of Ukrainians. But Berlin authorities forbade them to bring Ukrainian symbols, putting them on the same list as Russian imperialist symbols, including Z signs in support of Russian aggression and Saint George ribbons. Germany has been heavily criticized for its reluctance to help Ukraine since Russia started its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

