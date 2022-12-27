Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Bellingcat journalist who exposed Kremlin's crimes wanted by Russia.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 3:28 pm
Russia's Interior Ministry has placed Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its wanted list, Mediazona, a Russian media outlet, reported on Dec. 26, citing the ministry’s database. 

It is unclear under which Criminal Code article Grozev is wanted, according to the publication. 

Grozev is the lead Russia investigator at Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based open source intelligence outfit. 

A recent Bellingcat investigation led by Grozev uncovered the names of dozens of high-ranking Russian military engineers responsible for missile strikes against Ukraine. 

Grozev also took part in unmasking the Kremlin poison squad that attempted to assassinate Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in 2020. The squad was sent by Russia's Federal Security Service, according to Bellingcat. 

Bellingcat played a key role in finding the Russian officers and their Ukrainian proxies responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Donetsk Oblast in 2014. The Hague District Court convicted the defendants in the MH17 case in November 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

