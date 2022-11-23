Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Authorities: At least one person killed by Russian attack on Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 2:56 pm
The Kyiv city military government said that another person had been injured. 

The attack damaged a two-story building, according to the government.

