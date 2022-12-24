Associated Press: US to announce additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia, U.S. officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity told the Associated Press.

The officials said the latest package of aid includes 80,000 rounds of ammunition for howitzers and an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. It also includes systems to counter drones and air defenses, along with more HUMVEES.

The package is expected to be announced on Dec. 9.