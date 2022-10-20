Anti-Corruption Court detains ex-lawmaker, sets bail 3 times smaller than alleged bribe.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 20, 2022 10:25 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Maksym Mykytas a bail of over $7 million, Anti-Corruption Action Center reported. Mykytas is suspected of offering a $22 million bribe to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov for signing a contract to construct the extension of the metro in Dnipro. Ex-lawmaker Mykytas was previously charged with embezzlement allegedly conducted when controlling the state-owned construction firm Ukrbud.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.