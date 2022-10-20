The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Maksym Mykytas a bail of over $7 million, Anti-Corruption Action Center reported. Mykytas is suspected of offering a $22 million bribe to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov for signing a contract to construct the extension of the metro in Dnipro. Ex-lawmaker Mykytas was previously charged with embezzlement allegedly conducted when controlling the state-owned construction firm Ukrbud.