externalAnti-Corruption Court detains ex-lawmaker, sets bail 3 times smaller than alleged bribe.

October 20, 2022 10:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Maksym Mykytas a bail of over $7 million, Anti-Corruption Action Center reported. Mykytas is suspected of offering a $22 million bribe to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov for signing a contract to construct the extension of the metro in Dnipro. Ex-lawmaker Mykytas was previously charged with embezzlement allegedly conducted when controlling the state-owned construction firm Ukrbud.

