Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 9, 2022

externalAmbassador: Turkey's Baykar to build drone factory in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 2:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Turkish company that produces Bayraktar combat drones, is currently in the process of building a factory in Ukraine, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar. According to Bodnar, Baykar has already registered in Ukraine, developed project documents and purchased a land plot. In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked him for a deal with the Turkish defense firm. Baykar’s CEO Haluk Bayraktar earlier said his company wouldn't sell the drones to Russia. “Turkey supports Ukraine with combat drones. We would never do that,” he said.


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok