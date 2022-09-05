Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalAir Force: Ukrainian forces down 3 Russian drones

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 10:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s military reportedly shot down two Orlan-10 UAVs over Kharkiv Oblast and one in Vinnytsia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Russian forces employ UAVs in Ukraine for aerial reconnaissance and adjustment of fire.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok