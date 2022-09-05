Air Force: Ukrainian forces down 3 Russian drones
September 5, 2022 10:34 pm
Ukraine’s military reportedly shot down two Orlan-10 UAVs over Kharkiv Oblast and one in Vinnytsia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Russian forces employ UAVs in Ukraine for aerial reconnaissance and adjustment of fire.
