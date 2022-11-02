8 journalists killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 2, 2022 12:49 pm
At least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on Russia's war in Ukraine since Russian forces started their all-out invasion in February, according to Ukraine's Journalists' Union.
"Russia should be brought to justice for war crimes, bloodshed, and the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including journalists," the union's statement reads.
