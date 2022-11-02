Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
8 journalists killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24

November 2, 2022 12:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on Russia's war in Ukraine since Russian forces started their all-out invasion in February, according to Ukraine's Journalists' Union.

"Russia should be brought to justice for war crimes, bloodshed, and the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including journalists," the union's statement reads.

