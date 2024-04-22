Skip to content
News Feed, Southern Operational Command, Ukraine, War, Kherson Oblast, Media
Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk appointed as new press chief of southern military command

by Nate Ostiller April 22, 2024 1:37 PM 1 min read
Dmytro Pletenchuk, the newly appointed press chief of the Ukrainian military's Southern Operational Command in a photo posted on Facebook on Dec. 18, 2021. (Dmytro Pletenchuk/Facebook)
Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, confirmed to Suspilne on April 22 that he had been appointed as the new press chief for the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The previous press chief, Nataliia Humeniuk, was dismissed on April 19.

Humeniuk drew criticism from the Ukrainian media association Mediarukh for allegedly preventing journalists from properly covering Russian crimes in Kherson Oblast.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced Humeniuk's dismissal without mentioning the reason but said that the search for her replacement is underway.

Pletenchuk told Suspilne he would take over as press chief starting on April 22. He has served as a navy spokesperson since May 2023.

Media association calls for replacement of southern military command’s press department head
Ukrainian media association Mediarukh called on April 16 for the replacement of Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the military’s Southern Operational Command’s press department, for supposedly hindering proper war coverage in Kherson Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
