NATO chief: Russia has already started new offensive in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 5:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already started new offensive actions in Ukraine, "sending in thousands and thousands more troops," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 13, as quoted by the Financial Times.

"It is clear that we are in the race of logistics. Key capabilities like ammunition...must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield."

A day before the Ramsten-9 summit, Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO needed to increase ammunition production, which is expected to be the key subject of discussion at the Feb. 14 meeting, according to the Financial Times.

"The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles. The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain," said the NATO head.

He added that the faster Ukraine could be provided with weapons, ammunition, and other equipment, the more lives could be saved.

The ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit, will take place on Feb. 14 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The main issues on the meeting's agenda will be the protection of the Ukrainian sky, the "tank coalition's" development, the formation of a safety margin for ammunition, training programs for Ukrainian troops, and stability of military support, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
