War and Storytelling in Ukraine (VIDEO)

The "War & Storytelling in Ukraine" panel discussion took place in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2022.

Moderated by Ryan Evans, CEO of the War on the Rocks, speakers discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, why Russia failed to conquer Kyiv in three days, and what to expect from Moscow next.

Key speakers:

Andriy Zagorodnyuk - Chairman of the Center for Defense Strategies

llia Ponomarenko - defense reported at the Kyiv Independent

Samuel Cook - founder of the Borderlands Foundation

Konrad Muzyka - Director of Rochan Consulting

Michael Kofman - Military analyst, director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA



