War and Storytelling in Ukraine (VIDEO)
October 31, 2022 9:32 pm
The panel discussion "War & Storytelling in Ukraine," co-organized by the Kyiv Independent and the Borderlands Foundation, took place on Oct. 23 in Kyiv.
Moderated by Ryan Evans, CEO of the War on the Rocks, speakers discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, why Russia failed to conquer Kyiv in three days, and what to expect from Moscow next.
Key speakers:
- Andriy Zagorodnyuk - Chairman of the Center for Defense Strategies
- llia Ponomarenko - defense reported at the Kyiv Independent
- Samuel Cook - founder of the Borderlands Foundation
- Konrad Muzyka - Director of Rochan Consulting
- Michael Kofman - Military analyst, director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.