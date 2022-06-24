Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

US intelligence paints clearer picture of Russia’s looming Ukraine invasion

November 23, 2021 1:49 amby Illia Ponomarenko
Share:
(Maxar Technologies)

The United States has shared intel on Russia’s military buildup with European allies, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 21.

Russia may be preparing for “a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations,” Bloomberg wrote, citing unnamed sources. “The information lays out a scenario where troops would cross into Ukraine from Crimea, the Russian border and via Belarus.”

According to Bloomberg, 100 battalion tactical groups — potentially comprising around 100,000 soldiers — have been deployed for “an operation in rough terrain and freezing conditions, covering extensive territory and prepared for a potentially prolonged occupation.” Russia has also called up tens of thousands of reserve troops, possibly to secure occupied territory behind regular forces.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russia is preparing a large-scale assault for the end of January or beginning of February.

On Nov. 22, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister of France, warned the Kremlin of “extremely grave consequences” for any violation or intrusion of Ukraine’s borders.

The Kremlin had said that preparations for a meeting with the U.S. are underway to discuss the situation. CIA director William Burns traveled to Moscow earlier this month reportedly to warn Russia against invading.

Illia Ponomarenko
Author: Illia Ponomarenko

Illia Ponomarenko is the defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Tags: Russia's war

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok