US intelligence paints clearer picture of Russia’s looming Ukraine invasion

(Maxar Technologies)

The United States has shared intel on Russia’s military buildup with European allies, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 21.

Russia may be preparing for “a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations,” Bloomberg wrote, citing unnamed sources. “The information lays out a scenario where troops would cross into Ukraine from Crimea, the Russian border and via Belarus.”

According to Bloomberg, 100 battalion tactical groups — potentially comprising around 100,000 soldiers — have been deployed for “an operation in rough terrain and freezing conditions, covering extensive territory and prepared for a potentially prolonged occupation.” Russia has also called up tens of thousands of reserve troops, possibly to secure occupied territory behind regular forces.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russia is preparing a large-scale assault for the end of January or beginning of February.

On Nov. 22, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister of France, warned the Kremlin of “extremely grave consequences” for any violation or intrusion of Ukraine’s borders.

The Kremlin had said that preparations for a meeting with the U.S. are underway to discuss the situation. CIA director William Burns traveled to Moscow earlier this month reportedly to warn Russia against invading.