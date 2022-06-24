Ukraine's military intercepts Russian drone in Donbas
November 16, 2021 9:16 pm
The vehicle that entered Ukrainian territory was identified as an Orlan-10, a battlefield surveillance drone exclusively operated by Russia. The Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 16 that the machine was captured intact.
“The winged spoil of war is a piece of unimpeachable evidence and a documented confirmation of the presence of Russian military forces, weaponry and hardware in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said.