Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Ukraine's military intercepts Russian drone in Donbas

November 16, 2021 9:16 pmby Illia Ponomarenko
Share:
(Courtesy)

The vehicle that entered Ukrainian territory was identified as an Orlan-10, a battlefield surveillance drone exclusively operated by Russia. The Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 16 that the machine was captured intact.

“The winged spoil of war is a piece of unimpeachable evidence and a documented confirmation of the presence of Russian military forces, weaponry and hardware in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said.

Illia Ponomarenko
Author: Illia Ponomarenko

Illia Ponomarenko is the defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Tags: Russia's war

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok