Russia's war on Ukraine: Where fighting is on now (Feb. 26 live updates)

Russian invading forces attacked a military unit on Peremohy Avenue in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. The Ukrainian forces have successfully fought the attack off. (Verkhovna Rada/Telegram)

Russian forces have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, killing at least 198 people so far. Multiple Ukrainian cities and villages were shelled, attacked with missiles, helicopters, tanks and ships, while ground forces have begun invading multiple parts of the country.

The following is a live blog of the Russian attacks on the fourth day of the invasion, Feb. 27. (Live blogs from previous days: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3.)

This live blog has wrapped up. Please continue following our Feb. 27 live updates.

1:00 p.m.

Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast: CORRECTION: We had reported earlier that Ukraine destroyed an echelon of 56 tanks near the town of Hostomel and defeated a column of Chechen forces named "Kadyrovites," named for the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov.

In fact, Ukrainian forces destroyed 56 Russian fuel tanks in Chernihiv oblast, according to Channel 24.

Separately, some Ukrainian news outlets reported that a column of Chechen fighters had been defeated near Hostomel and that General Magomed Tushayev, head of the 141st motorized regiment of Russia's National Guard was killed. This information has not been independently verified.

Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast: Russian TV channel Dozhd reported intense shelling in Kharkiv.

Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast: This town 33 kilometers outside Kyiv is under heavy assault, according to several eyewitnesses who spoke to the Kyiv Independent. The town's mayor confirmed that Russia has bombed an oil storage depot.

One eyewitness described the sound of small explosions, each followed by a plume of flames. The smoke is extreme, the eyewitness said. A second eyewitness said they heard a roar that sounded like thunder, followed by loud fireworks, leading them to believe that shelling has begun.

A third eyewitness who lives near Demiivska Street in Kyiv can see the explosions in Vasylkiv from their house.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: A loud explosion rang out near the Paton Bridge connecting Kyiv's left and right bank, followed by fire, according to an Ukrinform correspondent who witnessed the event.

CNN reported that two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometers from the city center.

12:30 p.m.

According to Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications, the military has the following updates.

Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast: The city remains under Ukrainian control and the military managed to defend an attack by tanks, armored personnel carriers and other tech. Residential buildings have been damaged and there are casualties.

Sumy, Sumy Oblast: The city remains under Ukrainian control and has come under artillery fire. There are casualties. The armed forces destroyed a fuel convoy, taking several Russians captive.

Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces kept trying to take population points, moving from Bilhorod to Starobilsk. According to the military, Russian forces failed to cross the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

Kherson Oblast: The cities of Skadovsk and the outskirts of Kherson city, the enemy has broken through the border and "fierce" battles are ongoing.

Black Sea: The air force has destroyed a Russian Su-30 SM fighter.

11 p.m.

Kherson, Kherson Oblast: Russian forces have shot a journalist in Kherson, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. The journalist's name was Dilerbek Shakirov.

Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Separately, Russians have fired on a residential building in Kharkiv; casualties are unknown, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

11 p.m.

Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast: Powerful explosions detected in the city, video posted on Telegram.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: Multiple reports are coming in that the Russian forces are about to hit Kyiv with everything they've got. Air raid sirens are active and people are being asked to take shelter immediately.

Explosions have been detected in the capital, from the direction of the outer Obolon district, Bucha and Hostomel.

10 p.m.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has the following updates.

Polissya: Russian forces have been halted at Borodyanka, Bucha and Vyshhorod, having lost some firepower.

Northern Ukraine: Russians regrouped and continued their offensive, with the goal of blocking off Kyiv.

Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast: Regional authorities are calling on citizens to spend the night in shelters due to massive rocket bombardments.

Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast: Multiple flashes of light and distant bangs were filmed in the city of Kharkiv and posted on Telegram at 10:30 p.m.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: Police stopped a group of saboteurs in the Darnitsky district of the capital, according to Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Interior Minister.

9 p.m.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: CORRECTION. Earlier, the Kyiv Independent relayed news outlet TSN's reporting that children's hospital Okhmadyt was hit and a child died. Journalist Natasya Nagorna later issued a statement saying that's not what happened. While there was shooting near Okhmadyt, no one was hit. A child that had been shot elsewhere was brought to Okhmadyt to treat her injuries and died there, Nagorna said.

Nizkyvka, Chernihiv Oblast: Ukrainian artillery blew up a fuel echelon for the Russians, destroying 3,000 tons of fuel and sparking a massive conflagration in Nizkyvka, Chernihiv Oblast, according to Herashchenko.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: The situation in Kyiv is "difficult" and "tense," according to the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. While Russian forces have not broken into the capital, special operations forces and saboteurs have entered the city and are exchanging fire in the city, he said. Since the attack began on Kyiv, six civilians have died, including one child; 14 military and Territorial Defense personnel were killed. A total of 71 people were wounded, including 25 civilians and three children.

Zmiinyi Island, Black Sea: Russian warships have captured and detained the rescue ship Sapphire near Zmiinyi Island, where Ukrainian border guards made their celebrated last stand against Russian bombardment, according to the Ukrainian parliament's Telegram channel. It called this a direct violation of International Maritime Law and the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast: A Telegram channel posted a video of a large blaze. It is reported to be a burning oil refinery containing 200 tons of diesel fuel in the coal mining city of Rovenky.

8 p.m.

Ukrainian forces reported that in two days, they've destroyed 11 helicopters, three Su-30 fighters, two Su-25 close air support planes and one Il-76 transporter carrying airborne forces. Aerial bombardment by Ukrainian forces have destroyed 20 units of Russian armor in a column. A Bayraktar drone strike destroyed a railway echelon carrying fuel and lubricants for the Russian army.

Sumy, Sumy Oblast: Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych reported that the city of Sumy is under Ukrainian control, despite earlier reports that Russia captured half of it.

Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast: A video has been posted on Telegram with sounds of automatic gunfire reportedly taking place in Kyiv's Solomyansky and Troeshchyna neighborhoods. Videos of what appeared to be heavy caliber fire was taking place near the Ministry of Infrastructure headquarters on Peremohy Avenue, relatively close to the center of the city.

Sieverodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast: Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian column and forced troops to retreat multiple kilometers from the city of Sieverodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, according to the head of the regional government, Serhiy Hayday. He said there are "many corpses." Russian special operations forces were also blocked from entering the neighboring town of Rubizhne.

7 p.m.

Balakliya, Kharkiv Oblast: City residents shot a video of a war plane attacking an arsenal in the city. They hear loud explosions and see a fire. The video was shot at 5:07 p.m. –Suspilne Kharkiv reports.

Kharkiv Oblast: After a civilian shuttle bus was shelled in the oblast 5 people are reported dead, 6 people injured.

6 p.m.

Borodyanka, Kyiv Oblast: An enemy missile hit a private residential house in the village 60 kilometers north of Kyiv and destroyed it completely, at least 3 people died.

Kherson Oblast: An ambulance transporting injured people was shelled on one of the Oblast's roads, and medical personnel were injured as a result of the incident.

Mariupol: As a result of air strikes on the city at least three civilians are reported dead, one child injured.

5 p.m.

Black Sea: Russian fighter jet CU-30 was shot down by a Ukrainian missile over the Black Sea.

Kharkiv Oblast: Russian armed forces shelled a civilian bus – 14 people injured, at least one person dead.

Ukraine: Ukrainian Army forces have blown up all the Russian/Ukrainian railway junctions to prevent enemy forces from deploying soldiers and military equipment to Ukraine.

4 p.m.

Black Sea: Russian warship reportedly hit its own, Russian military plane, with a missile, General Staff of Ukraine’s Army forces. It is yet unclear if this firearm was an accident.

Saratna, Donetsk Oblast (near Mariupol): An air raid was carried out on Saratna village not far from Mariupol. At least 3 people died.

Chernihiv Oblast: Two Russian tanks were destroyed in Chernihiv Oblast. Ukrainian army forces took control of two more, according to “North” military command.

3 p.m.

Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast: Residential areas were shelled in Okhtyrka, some 70 people were injured as a result of the shelling. One woman was reported dead. A child severely injured during the shelling a night before also died in the hospital.

The heat supply system is also damaged, and the local thermal power plant might have to be stopped.

Poznan, Rivne Oblast: Ukraine’s State Border Guard has evidence of shelling from the territory of Belarus. What looked like a mortar shell hit the border near Poznan village. Border guards registered the evidence of shelling from the territory of Belarus near Poznan in the days before.

Odesa: Two members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups were detained in Odesa. Both men were taking pictures of military units

2 p.m.

Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast: After a missile destroyed a military unit in the town 4 military men were delivered to the hospital with severe burns, two foreign journalists were injured.

Chernihiv Oblast: Ukrainian army hit a column of Russian armed vehicles in one of the oblast’s roads, 20 armed units were destroyed. Many are reported dead and severely injured.

1 p.m.

Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast: A Russian flag has been hanging in Chaplynka, a village with a train station in Kherson Oblast. Otherwise no fighting in the city was reported according to the head of the village administration. The locals however reportedly took off the enemy flag.

Ohtyrka, Sumy Oblast: Ukrainian armed forces took back control over Ohtyrka, a small town in Sumy oblast. However the town is still heavily shelled. People are asked to take shelter immediately.

Poltava: Four Russian drones were shot down over the city of Poltava by Ukrainian air defense, according to Poltava city mayor.

12 p.m.

Balakliya, Kharkiv Oblast: Russian armed forces approach the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv Oblast, says Balakliya city mayor. The city was shelled earlier today, now the situation seems to have calmed down.

Kyiv: Two people were heavily injured in a residential building hit by a Russian missile overnight. Some 20 people have been evacuated.

Kyiv: Air strike alert declared in Kyiv again. City residents are asked to take shelter.

Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces took control of Stanytsia-Luhanska, Markivka and Krymske – three villages in Luhansk Oblast.

Kharkiv: City residents report explosions in different parts of the city.

11 a.m.

Vyshgorod, Kyiv Oblast: Ukraine’s air defense took down a missile targeting the dam of Kyiv reservoir in Vyshgorod. The destruction of the Kyiv dam would cause catastrophic consequences for several northern Kyiv areas. The information was confirmed by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry.

Kyiv: Russia's sabotage and reconnaissance groups are trying to get into Kyiv’s left bank areas. The fighting is ongoing. The Ukrainian army controls all the bridges connecting Kyiv’s left and right banks and will shoot to kill all the targets trying to cross to the right bank of the Dnipro river. The right bank of the city – is where all the governmental buildings are located.

Sedniv, Chernihiv Oblast: Russian army forces are shelling residential areas of Sedniv in Chernihiv Oblast, a small town some 25 kilometers from Chernihiv, says Sedniv’s deputy mayor.

Chornobyl Oblast: Russian army forces imitated an air fight in the sky over Chernobyl, even though Ukraine has taken no military action in the area any time soon, according to the Coordination headquarters of the exclusion zone.

10 a.m.

Kyiv suburbs: A road bridge near Stoyanka, a village 5 kilometers from Kyiv, was blown up. The route from Kyiv to Zhytomyr is cut off. The explosion killed a child and left four people injured.

Sumy Oblast: Russian armed forces took over the Kipti-Bachivsk highway in the Glukhiv area of Sumy Oblast. Civilians are not allowed to use the road.

Kyiv: Two state storage facilities caught fire in Solomyanski District in Kyiv after Russian army forces dumped some ammunition on the buildings. Two people are reported dead.

9 a.m.

Kyiv: Ukrainian soldiers won back Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to Energy Minister Herman Halyshchenko, Ukraine regained full control over the plant after a fierce battle. The plant’s staff left shelters and returned back to work.

Kyiv: After heavy fighting in the capital overnight, a residential apartment building not far from the Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) was struck by a Russian missile. There are no reported deaths.

7 a.m.

Kyiv: A warehouse of Kyivenergo, capital’s energy generating company, was set on fire. The fire was reported at 6:24 a.m. and was localized in the next hour. There are no casualties.

Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast: Ukraine repels Russian forces near Kyiv. Battles that lasted all night are now over, according to Ukraine’s military. The city remains under the control of Ukraine, said Vasylkiv Mayor Nataliia Balasynovych. Russian paratroopers landed with parachutes in the fields, forests and villages of Vasylkiv. “The worst was on Decembrists Street, there were fights, the street was on fire. They dreamed of capturing our airfield to deploy their troops, but our 40th Brigade was powerful and repulsed the attack, ” Balasynovych said.

Kharkiv, Odesa: Air raid alerts go off in Kharkiv and Odesa following other Ukrainian cities. People must go to the closest shelter.

Konotop, Sumy Oblast: Russian aircraft flew over the city of Konotop, Suspilne media's local branch reports. Two powerful explosions in the Konotop area were reported by inhabitants in the city.

6 a.m.

Kyiv: Ukraine’s 101st brigade has destroyed a column of Russian forces. Two cars, two trucks with tanks, and another tank were neutralized near the Beresteiska metro station on Kyiv’s right bank, Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

Black Sea shore: The Russian drone targeted a Ukrainian border guard ship overnight on Feb. 26, but Ukrainian forces shot it down near Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast.

Lviv, Lutsk, Uman, Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kherson: Air raid alerts have gone off in multiple cities. People must go to the closest shelter.

5 a.m.

Mykolaiv: Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repel an attack by Russian forces on Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada reports. Heavy fighting ensued after Russian troops attempted to land in Mykolaiv, but were unable to break through Ukraine’s anti-aircraft system, Governor of Mykolaiv Vitaliy Kim said.

4 a.m.

Kyiv: An attack on a military unit in Kyiv has been repelled by Ukraine's military. Russian invading forces attacked a military unit on Kyiv’s left bank overnight, but Ukraine’s forces were able to successfully fight it off, according to the Land forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast: Yet another Russian Il-76 transporter downed. Ukraine’s air defense near Bila Tserkva, approximately 80 kilometers south of Kyiv, killed the second aircraft that had the capacity to transfer over 100 paratroopers for landing near Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s State Agency for Special Communications.

3 a.m.

Kyiv’s Shulyavka, Kyiv Zoo, Beresteiska: More than 50 explosions and as well as heavy machine gun fire have been reported in the Shulyavka and Kyiv Zoo areas. There are also reports of heavy gunfire by the Beresteiska metro station, near to a Ukrainian military unit that is located there.

Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast: Russian saboteurs disguised as the National Police drove up to a checkpoint near Vasylkiv south of Kyiv where heavy fighting has been reported, and shot Ukrainian soldiers, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing their sources in the military. Immediately after, a group of Russian soldiers arrived at the checkpoint by truck. Other sources have reported the Ukrainian soldiers shot at the checkpoint were killed.

2 a.m.

Kyiv: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine reports that Russians are trying to attack a thermal power station in Troieshchyna, Kyiv’s northern left-bank.

This is the second time in the past 24 hours that the Russian forces tried to destroy the power plant. The Ukrainian military is repelling attacks.

Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast: Russian invaders attempt to land in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast. Heavy fighting has been reported around the area. Russian troops are attempting to land into the city by air.

1 a.m.

Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast: Ukraine’s air defense downed a Russian transporter carrying paratroopers.

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 was shot close to the city of Vasylkiv south of Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhniy. The aircraft could carry nearly 150 troops.

Donbas: Ukraine’s air defense S-300 system downed a Russian close support aircraft Sukhoi Su-25 and an unspecified helicopter at midnight, according to Ukraine’s State Agency for Special Communications.