Russian proxies kill infantry driver, intelligence officer in Donbas

February 20, 2022 5:40 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Ukrainian Denys Kononenko, a 34-year old driver at a motorized infantry company (L), and 35-year-old captain Anton Sydorov were killed by Russia's proxies in the Donbas on Feb. 19, 2022. (Courtesy)

More information has been published about the two Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russian proxies in the Donbas on Feb. 19.

Denys Kononenko, a 34-year old driver at a motorized infantry company, is from the town of Tulchyn in Vinnytsia Oblast, the Tulchyn city council said on Feb. 19. He was drafted into the military as part of mobilization in 2020.

The second soldier is captain Anton Sydorov, a 35-year old intelligence officer from Kyiv, the Joint Forces Operation said. He served at 30th Special Mechanized Brigade.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sydorov has three daughters. The youngest one of them is one year old.

Russia and its proxies have intensified fighting in the Donbas in recent days as Russia is massing up to 190,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 18 he believed Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine and that an invasion was likely in the upcoming days.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

