A residential apartment building not far from the Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) was struck by Russian missile attacks on Feb. 26, 2022. There are no reported deaths.

Russia lost 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 BBM, 15 heavy machine guns, and 1 BUK missile since Feb. 24, according to Ukraine's military.

The Kremlin also lost over 3,500 soldiers, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Feb. 26. Nearly 200 service members have been kept hostage.

Russia has begun redeploying reserve units in the areas bordering Ukraine and continues to carry out airstrikes on airfields, military depots, and civilians. Airstrikes target Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kyiv which saw heavy fighting overnight.

From the Black Sea, Russia launched naval-based cruise missiles across Ukraine.

Russia’s aviation is launched from Belarus and occupied Crimea.

Battalions of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District are based in Mozyr, and can be used to strike targets on the territory of Ukraine. Dozens of tanks are located in the area of ​​Shumske and BM-21 Grad rocket launchers were put up in the area of ​​Kosivshchyna, Sumy Oblast, according to a report by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia faces heavy losses as it attacks Ukraine on all fronts.

With its aircraft, Russia targeted Yuzhna, Odesa Oblast, the Ozerne airfield and civil infrastructure near and in Kyiv. Russia also used tanks and military vehicles in a failed attempt to breach Kyiv’s defenses.

Ukrainian military stopped Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, fighting is ongoing. Urban warfare is still being fought in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast.

On the coast, Ukraine’s Naval Forces mined accessible landing sites.

Ukraine’s air defense systems have successfully repelled air assaults by enemy jets.

Aside from the Russian Il-76 military transport plane shot down south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force continues to inflict fire damage on the enemy manpower and military equipment in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson oblasts.

A combined force is conducting a defensive operation and holding positions along the entire line of demarcation.

“We will defend our country,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is leading Ukraine’s defenses in Kyiv.