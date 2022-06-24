Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Media: Head of State Property Fund resigns

November 16, 2021 9:10 pmby Toma Istomina
(Dmitry Sennychenko/Facebook)

Dmytro Sennychenko, the head of State Property Fund of Ukraine, has resigned on Nov. 16, several Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing their sources.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the reason for his resignation was the scandalous sale of the machine-building plant Bilshovyk standing on a 35-hectare land plot in Kyiv. The plant was sold through an auction with only three bidders on Oct. 27. Ukrainian tycoon and former politician Vasyl Khmelnytsky and his business partners bought Bilshovyk for a mere $53 million, at least three times less than the market price, according to experts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Sennychenko in his video address to the attendees of the Ukraine Reform conference in Vilnius in July 2021. Blinken called Sennychenko an exemplary official for reporting a bribe offer.

Toma Istomina
Author: Toma Istomina

Toma Istomina is the deputy chief editor of the Kyiv Independent. She joined the Kyiv Post in 2017, working first as a staff writer, later taking the role of Lifestyle Editor and Features Editor. During Olga Rudenko’s Chicago Booth fellowship, she was the acting Deputy Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post. Toma holds a master’s in international broadcasting from Taras Shevchenko University.

