Gruesome photos show Borodyanka in ruins

April 8, 2022 2:40 amby Kostyantyn Chernichkin
Borodyanka, a town of 12,000 people 40 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, has suffered some of the worst destruction seen by any place in Russia's war against Ukraine.

More than 10 apartment buildings in the heart of the town were destroyed by Russia's bombs in early March. Only recently, when Ukraine regained control of Borodyanka, it became possible to start clearing the rubble. A month after the attack, there is little hope to find survivors.

Hundreds of people are expected to be found buried under the rubble.

Kostyantyn Chernichkin

