Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

German ambassador: Nord Stream 2 won’t enter use for at least 6 months

November 29, 2021 6:10 amby Max Hunder
Share:
The Nord Strem 2 pipe laying vessel Audacia seen Nov. 8, 2018 close to Ruegen island, Germany. (Axel Schmidt)

Ambassador Anka Feldhausen made the comments in an interview with news agency Interfax Ukraine on Nov. 29, adding that the delay was caused by the need to unbundle Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-owned company responsible for the undersea pipeline, into separate entities.

She said that the temporary suspension of the project’s certification process by the German energy regulator, which must be completed before gas can be transported through the pipes, was not connected to Europe’s current energy crisis, which analysts say is partly caused by Russia lowering gas supply.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany was completed in September, but the pipeline is not yet operating. If certified, it will be able to transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year under the North Sea, depriving Ukraine of up to $2 billion of annual transit revenues and a deterrent against further Russian aggression.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok