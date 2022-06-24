Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Former judiciary official suspected of embezzling $1.9 million

December 1, 2021 9:14 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced charges against the former head of a State Judicial Administration department on Dec. 1.

The official, whose name the NABU didn’t reveal, is suspected of embezzling Hr 51 million ($1.9 million).

The ex-official had allegedly worked with the head of a private company that sold equipment to the administration for court hearings. The official’s assistant and the company’s head have also been charged. Between 2016 and 2018, the suspects allegedly forced the state to overpay for equipment and delivery costs.

The State Judicial Administration is responsible for carrying out the day-to-day work of the judiciary.

