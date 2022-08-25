Despite lack of celebrations, people honor Independence Day in central Kyiv (PHOTOS)
There were no regular celebrations on Ukraine's 31st Independence Day this year, as Russia continues to wage its brutal war against the country.
On Aug. 24, Ukraine’s air defense was put on high alert. Local authorities across the country extended curfews, and Kyiv banned mass gatherings.
Russia carried out a number of missile strikes on Ukraine on this symbolic date. The most deadly one targeted a train station in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 15 people. In total, 25 people were killed in the village as a result of Russian attacks on Aug. 24.
Still, despite the heightened risk of strikes and no scheduled celebrations, some Ukrainians flocked to central Kyiv to honor Independence Day.
Many of them were dressed in vyshyvankas, traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, and carried Ukrainian flags. Some were spotted taking photos in front of burned and damaged Russian military vehicles, displayed on Kyiv’s main Khreshchatyk Street for the occasion.